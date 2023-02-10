TOPEKA (KSNT) – What was once touted as the largest beer festival in Kansas is now just a fond memory.

Organizers of Tap That Topeka beer festival announced Friday on social media the festival will not return in 2023. The event started in 2014 as a way to bring people to downtown Topeka and introduce them to the city’s craft beer and brewery scene.

With Evergy Plaza and new restaurants and bars providing entertainment downtown on a regular basis, organizers said it’s time to pass the torch on to other events like Brew at the Zoo and the annual Brew Ha Ha. Organizers thank everyone who helped make Tap That Topeka a fan favorite over the past nine years.

Any organization interested in independently carrying the festival forward is welcome to contact the Greater Topeka Partnership events team at EventsGTP@TopekaPartnership.com.