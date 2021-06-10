‘Tap That Topeka’ returns to downtown Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest beer festival in the Midwest is returning to the Capital City. “Tap That Topeka” is returning to downtown Topeka Saturday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The event features more than 300 brews from more than 70 breweries in Kansas. Beer enthusiasts can also enjoy live music, food trucks, and vendors.

Greater Topeka Partnership’s Director of Events Stephanie Norwood said the event is for both beer fans and those new to the brew.

“You can ask the volunteers and the brewers questions, learn more about your favorite beers, and that’s basically what this is all about,” Norwood said. “You get to sample a bunch and figure out what it is that you really like. We have lots of beers and lots of seltzers.”

The festival takes place on the east side of the Kansas State Capitol in downtown Topeka. Jackson Street will be closed from 8th Street to 10th Street for the festival.

VIP tickets are currently sold out, but General Admission tickets are still available. Click here to purchase tickets.

The festival starts at 2:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, and vendors. VIP ticket holders get access to the event starting at 3:00 p.m. The main beer festival runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.