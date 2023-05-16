TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s premier beer festival isn’t finished yet!

The Greater Topeka Partnership and Downtown Topeka Inc. say the “Tap That Topeka” beer-fest is getting a second chance at life under new ownership and will return next year, according to India Yarborough with the Greater Topeka Partnership. Capitol Cocktails LLC, the same group behind the Downtown Topeka restaurant and bar The Celtic Fox, is taking over ownership and management of the beer-fest.

Yarborough said the beer-fest is expected to return in a revamped community event in the fall of 2024 and hopes to marry it to The Celtic Fox’s “Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day Party,” to encourage festival attendees to keep up the momentum in the downtown area after Tap That ends.

“Each of us behind Capitol Cocktails and the Celtic Fox is heavily engaged in the community and involved in the downtown restaurant-and-entertainment scene — so when we heard Tap That needed new organizers, it seemed like a no-brainer for us to get involved,” Managing Partner at The Celtic Fox John Federico said.

In addition to Federico, the Capitol Cocktails partnership includes Greg Schwerdt, Brooks Pettit and Jeremiah Nelson.

“Since it started, Tap That has been a great way to drive traffic to downtown businesses,” said Katie Turner, Celtic Fox general manager. “I’m excited to see that continue, and I look forward to helping the festival’s new owners grow the event, so that it continues to offer more to locals and visitors year after year. The Celtic Fox team has lots of experience organizing street concerts and events downtown, including The Celtic Fox’s summer concert series. That experience made this group a great fit to carry Tap That forward.”

Organizers for Tap That announced earlier this year that the beer-fest would not be returning for 2023, bringing the festival to an end after nine years running. The event was previously marketed as the largest beer-fest in the Midwest, attracting people to the Downtown Topeka area with a multitude of beers to choose from along with plenty of food trucks.