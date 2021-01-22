TARC announces results of Winter Wonderland drive-thru

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local nonprofit will share the results of their Winter Wonderland campaign Friday.

TARC saw 16,875 visitors within just 36 days of being open, according to Sherry Lundry, TARC Development Director.

“It has been crazy good,” Lundry said, referring to the turnout.

Winter Wonderland is TARC’s biggest fundraising event of the year, with donations benefitting children with intellectual disabilities.

