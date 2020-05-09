TARC buys cleaning products with coronavirus grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The workers at TARC knew they couldn’t stop their much-needed services, so thanks to the Live, Work, Give grant, they can make sure their staff is healthy.

TARC was given $2,500 from the Topeka Community Foundation.

“For our adults who come on site, this is where they spend their days and most of them don’t have places to spend their day. In order for us to provide that service, we need to have those safety measures,” Spokeswoman Sherry Lundry said.

TARC is using the money to buy masks and safety equipment like hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

