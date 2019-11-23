TARC invites the public to walk through Winter Wonderland

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — TARC is getting people in Topeka in the holiday spirit a little early this year.

They invited the public to get a sneak peek of their annual Winter Wonderland light display at Lake Shawnee Friday night.

While it’s something you typically drive by and see, people got to walk around and see the lights up close and personal.

But, Winter Wonderland doesn’t just help spread holiday cheer, it also helps support a good cause.

“Everything we raise here at Winter Wonderland goes back into the programming for the folks that we serve,” said TARC Development Director Sherry Lundry. “We serve individuals inShawnee county with developmental disabilities. So, it’s important to keep our programs going strong.”

Winter Wonderland will officially open on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

A $10 donation per vehicle is suggested at the gate. For more information, click HERE.