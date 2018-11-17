TARC's Winter Wonderland "Walk Through Night" kicks off
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Hundreds of people walked through almost a million Christmas lights at Lake Shawnee on Friday.
It was the only night people got to walk through - instead of drive.
The money raised from the event goes to help TARC.
"This is our largest fundraiser and we serve infants to three and adults through services we provide and advocacy so it's very important for us," said Development Director Sherry Lundry.
People got to walk the entire two miles of lights.
The driving part of Winter Wonderland begins Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and goes until December 31st.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...
- Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles police custody for...
- Woman beat McDonald's manager over ketchup
- CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White...
- Homeless World War II vet gets a helping hand