TARC's Winter Wonderland "Walk Through Night" kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Hundreds of people walked through almost a million Christmas lights at Lake Shawnee on Friday.

It was the only night people got to walk through - instead of drive.

The money raised from the event goes to help TARC.

"This is our largest fundraiser and we serve infants to three and adults through services we provide and advocacy so it's very important for us," said Development Director Sherry Lundry.

People got to walk the entire two miles of lights.

The driving part of Winter Wonderland begins Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and goes until December 31st.