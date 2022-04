TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC’s 31st Annual Benefit Golf Tournament is set to kick off later this year at Lake Shawnee on Friday, May 20.

The golf tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Teams may consist of four people for this scramble-style tournament.

To register your team or to learn more about the tournament, go here.