TARC to hold first social media fundraiser #TARCPossible

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month and a local organization needs your help with spreading the word.

Throughout the month of March, TARC wants you to use the hashtag #TARCPossible to help raise awareness and their fundraising efforts so that they are able to provide their services to individuals and their families.

TARC is an organization that provides services to children and adults with developmental, intellectual, and related disabilities.

By the end of the month, TARC hopes to raise $10,000 to benefit their program. They want you to use the hashtag on your social media accounts to not only raise awareness but also to share your story on how TARC has impacted your life.

The organization has helped thousands of young children and adults throughout the years and they hope to continue to do the same this year.

“When we talk about the folks that we serve here at TARC, birth to three and then adults, we serve anywhere from two thousand to twenty-five hundred individuals and their families during a year’s time,” says Development Directory Sherry Lundry.

If you do not have a social media account, don’t worry! You can help TARC in other ways such as donating to their cause. If you would like to donate, click here.