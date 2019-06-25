TARC’s day services let adults give back to community

TARC is making opportunities for its patients to make a difference in Topeka.

The organization supports local children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. For the summer months’ day services, they’re hosting art classes. One student, Chris, learned how to make collages.

“You’ll glue them down and then add them together like a little puzzle,” Chris said.

Another classmate, Sophia, said making art brightens her day.

“I can be a good artist,” Sophia said.

In addition to art lessons, some like Robert also assist with growing fresh vegetables.

“We put a little hole in the garden and then we make tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers,” Robert said.

TARC Development Coordinator Briana Holmes Daniels said these are among the ways their adults can participate in the community the way they want to, with other ways including volunteering at the Humane Society and Meals On Wheels.

“This program gives our adults the opportunity to give back to the community,” Daniels said.

Chris also said he loves the program for the time he spends with people he relates to.

“[It’s] just being with my friends, my best friends,” Chris said.