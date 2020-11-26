TARC’s Winter Wonderland kicks off first night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka got into the holiday spirit for a good cause Wednesday with TARC’s Winter Wonderland kicking off its first night.

TARC is a Topeka non-profit organization that helps children and adults with intellectual, development and related disabilities. People can drive through the light display with a suggested donation, which ends up going a long way.

“Every donation that comes in, 90 cents of every dollar goes back into programming for TARC,” said Sherry Lundry, development director for TARC. “It goes right back to support the people that we serve.”

One of those kids and her family even got to pull the lever and light the entire show.

“It feels amazing and very close to home and heartwarming,” said Peggy Payne, mother to the TARC recipient.

The funds raised from Winter Wonderland usually fills gaps wherever needed, according to Lundry. However, this year it’s so much more.

“This year is going to help quite a bit,” Lundry said. “We’ve had a challenging year financially because of COVID, just like every other non-profit. We cannot receive revenue if the people aren’t in our care, and with the different kinds of restrictions we’ve had, that’s been a real challenge to do.”

TARC encourages all people, young and old, to come enjoy this safe activity and check out the lights.

Winter Wonderland will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every night until New Years Eve.