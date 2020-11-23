TARC’s Winter Wonderland kicks off this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland kicks off this week at Lake Shawnee.

Our Stormtrack Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller will light things up at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

TARC’s Developmental Director Sherry Lundry said the show is great for social distancing since you stay in your car.

The lights are on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night between Wednesday and New Year’s Eve; even the holidays.

Lundry explained another layer of added safety this year.

“We will have IPads and square readers so you can swipe your own card. We have donation boxes that you can put your money directly into without making contact with the volunteer,” Lundry said.

They are asking for a $10 donation per car and $20 per bus at the gates.

Tickets are available at Hyvee, Dialogue Coffee House, Milk & Honey Coffee House, Donaldson’s Jewelers, and Senor Bur-rito’s.

That money goes to TARC’s programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of Winter Wonderland.