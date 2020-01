TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The numbers are in for Topeka’s Winter Wonderland, TARC’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The organization raised more than $195,000. They had more than ten thousand cars go through the light show.

A spokeswoman for TARC said even though they had to close some days because of the weather, they almost reached their goal. The money raised will help TARC with its programs to help children and adults in the area with development disabilities.