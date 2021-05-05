Target to offer $5 coupon to those who get vaccinated at participating locations

Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(NEXSTAR) – Target has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations to shoppers and staff, all of whom will be eligible to receive a $5 coupon to the store upon vaccination.

Target is partnering with CVS at Target locations for the deal.

Vaccine appointments are available at Target stores across the country, including locations in Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Emporia and Junction City, according to its website.

Target is new to the vaccine game, following Costco, Walgreens, CVS, Sam’s Club and Walmart, who have all been administering COVID-19 vaccines amid the pandemic.

You can register for an appointment at CVS.com.