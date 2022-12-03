TOPEKA (KSNT) – A toy truck set sold at Target has been recalled after posing a choking hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Dec. 3 that the Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Set is being recalled. The tires on the toy vehicles can detach and pose a danger to children. The vehicles are made of a soft, knitted fabric and include a blue car, yellow bus, red tractor and green truck with a rattle inside of each. The vehicles are three inches tall and three and a half inches wide. About 23,400 sets are being recalled.

The item number printed on the tag of each vehicle is 030-03-1042. Consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and return them to the Target store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Target for a prepaid return label to return the set by mail.

(Photo Courtesy/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(Photo Courtesy/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 to August 2022 for about $20.

The firm has received four reports of tires detaching from the toys. No injuries have been reported.

Questions can be directed to Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or online at https://help.target.com.