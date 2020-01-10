Task force suggests new training, legislation to address Alzheimer’s disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Health experts are going to debut a new plan to address Alzheimer’s disease in the state of Kansas. The Alzheimer’s Disease Task Force will present the 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease State Plan to Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers Friday morning at 10 am in Room 251-S in the Kansas Statehouse.

The task force was established by Governor Laura Kelly last summer. The task force met twice a month last August through November. They sent surveys to a variety of Kansans including family and professional caregivers.

The task force is outlining six steps the state of Kansas should take to address Alzheimer’s disease. These include new legislation, training for law enforcement and state workers, as well as tax incentives for trained family caregivers. These are listed in full in the executive summary below.