“Taste of Downtown” offers the best of downtown Manhattan

People in the Little Apple will soon get a taste of downtown Manhattan. The “Taste of Downtown” festival is Tuesday night in Manhattan. It features treats and drinks from 11 restaurants in the downtown neighborhood.

“We are pretty much known as the ‘foodie’ neighborhood, so on one day for one ticket with all your friends, you get to come down here and taste the best of what we have,” said Gina Scroggs, executive director of Downtown Manhattan, Inc.

People will start at the Flint Hills Discovery Center and jump from restaurant to restaurant, trying the best samples and drinks along the way.

The event starts at 4:30 pm Tuesday. Click here for tickets and a full list of restaurants.