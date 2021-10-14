TAX DAY: Kansans who asked for extension need to file by Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Internal Revenue Service is reminding Kansans that Friday is the tax deadline. The IRS estimates that around 131,000 Kansans filed for an extension this year.

The normal tax deadline of April 15 was postponed to May 17 this year. Taxpayers were able to file for an extension before that deadline.

Peggy Beasterfeld is the owner of Peggy’s Tax & Accounting in Topeka. She said they’ve been busy getting a hold of clients that need to make that deadline.

“There were a lot of people that just didn’t have their information together yet and extended,” Beasterfeld said. “Phone calls last week and the letters that we sent out are coming in now.”

Those taxpayers that owe money to the IRS need to file by Friday to avoid penalties. Beasterfeld said those getting returns don’t need to worry about late fees, but it’s best to get their taxes filed as soon as possible.

Beasterfeld said others, like those in the military and those living in disaster areas, can avoid the deadline entirely.

“If they are deployed or if one of the main taxpayers is deployed,” Beasterfeld said. “They have 180 days after they come back from the deployment.”

Those living in federally declared disaster areas can apply for another extension; however, there are no disaster areas in Kansas currently.

The IRS suggests people file taxes electronically to avoid delay. Those that don’t already have a tax professional like Beasterfeld can click here to check out the IRS “Free File” online tool.