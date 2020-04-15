Tax expert says many retirees will get stimulus, many college students will not

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Millions of Americans are seeing stimulus checks from the federal government in their bank accounts this week, but still millions of others are waiting. If taxpayers filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns electronically and used direct deposit, the IRS said they will receive stimulus checks first. However, there are many others who qualify, but the IRS needs more information.

The IRS has set up a website that breaks down who qualifies for stimulus and who doesn’t:

Individuals making less than $75,000 should get a $1,200 stimulus check.

Head of household filers making less than $112,500 should get $1,200 plus $500 for any dependent kids under age 17.

Married couples making less than $150,000 should get a $2,400 plus $500 for any dependent kids under age 17.

Peggy Beasterfeld is the owner of Peggy’s Tax and Accounting at 300 SE 29th in Topeka. She said one group that has been confused by the stimulus matter is non-filers. These are people that don’t make enough income to have to file a tax return.

“If they do not have a filing requirement there’s a spot on there now to go to and put in your information,” Beasterfeld said. “It’s called ‘non-filers’. Go to IRS.gov and it’s right there on the front page.”

Beasterfeld said people making less than $12,200 dollars a year do not have to file tax returns. However, if they want to get a stimulus they need to give additional information to the IRS.

This group includes many retirees and elderly people, which Beasterfeld said are not always tech savvy. She said many of the places she would send them for help, like the library, are closed.

Beasterfeld suggested non-filers who are not tech savvy may want to find a relative that understands computers to help. Additionally, she said she will try to help people who call or come to her office.

People making more than $12,200 dollars a year are required to file a tax return. The filing deadline has been moved to July 15 this year, so Beasterfeld said they still have time to file. If they qualify, she said they should receive a stimulus check.

Taxpayers who did not provide direct deposit information for their tax returns may have to wait until the end of May to receive a stimulus check. The IRS is building a web page, which has not gone live yet, where these filers can check the status of their check and give direct deposit information if their check has not already been sent.

One group that Beasterfeld said will not receive a stimulus payment is people who have been claimed as dependents by other people. This includes many college students and elderly people who are being cared for by their children.