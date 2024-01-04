TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is alerting local older residents about a new property tax rebate program aimed to cut down on the burden of property taxes.

The City of Topeka unveiled its plans for the property tax rebate program earlier this week, following a slight delay. The program is mostly aimed to help those who are 65 or older.

This program was approved back in September last year by Topeka’s City Council. It is similar to but separate from, the State of Kansas Homestead Refund Program.

“This City has lowered the mill levy for consecutive years, and the City Council is committed to working on property tax reduction for citizens,” Councilman Spencer Duncan. “Most importantly, ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens can remain in their homes without worrying about their tax bill is a priority for all of us in City Hall. This program is one more step in that direction.”

The program allows for a rebate, otherwise known as a refund, of a portion of property taxes paid on a Topeka resident’s home, according to a press release from the city. The rebate comes from and cannot exceed the property tax amount that was originally paid to the city.

This program is not available to everyone. Renters, for example, cannot apply. Applicants must own and occupy their primary home within the city limits and meet all other eligibility qualifications to receive the rebate. All rebates will be sent out on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are used up.

To learn more about the program, click here. Hard copies of applications are also available in person in the document holders in the lobby areas of City Hall and the Holliday Building. No electronic applications will be accepted. If you have any questions about the program, send an email to taxrebate@topeka.org or call 785-368-3970.

