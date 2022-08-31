TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is launching the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program in October and small business owners should prepare now. House Bill 2136 passed back in June invests $50 million to help small Kansas businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program is funded through the American Rescue Plan, which requires a UEI registration. It ensures the accuracy of information and the security of funding being used for this program. The state suggests verifying registration ahead of the application process opening.

Information detailing the application process and dates for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program is expected from the Kansas Department of Revenue. People will have until April 15, 2023, to file an application for this financial assistance.