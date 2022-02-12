TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka City Council met Saturday for a special meeting to decide where the American Rescue Plan Act funds were going to go in the community.

It was decided that the more than $45.6 million received would’ve divided up and allocated to two different programs and projects in Topeka.

The council decided to send more than $35.6 million to the Capital Improvement Projects, which will help with continuing to improve and build infrastructure. The other $10 million will be given to Social Service Programs.

A meeting hosted by the Council’s Policy and Finance Committee will take place on March 1st to decide exactly how and where those funds will specifically go within the Social Service Programs.

However, District 1 Councilwoman Karen Hiller says that people in the community will be happy about what this means for them.

“We’re going to continue with our infrastructure plans, as planned. And hopefully, if we get other grants we will add to those, by focusing on that core, we are preserving the tax bill levy, on behalf of all the taxpayers.”

As of right now none of the ARPA funds have been spent yet.