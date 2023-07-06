KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – With Taylor Swift’s performance at Arrowhead Stadium just around the corner, how much money is the pop star taking home from Kansas City?

Based on general admission ticket prices, Swift will bring home millions after performing in Kansas City alone. With a seating capacity of 76,416, Arrowhead Stadium is the fifth-largest NFL stadium in the nation.

The Eras tour tickets went on sale at $49 through the official vendor, Ticketmaster. Ticket prices were later bumped up to $449, according to Business Insider. The cheapest available ticket at Arrowhead Stadium through third-party vendor Vividseats now costs $1,239. These prices don’t reflect overall sales of VIP ticket packages which ranged from $199 to $899 from official vendors.

If based on initial official ticket prices alone, the Eras performance in Kansas City would bring in a conservative $3,744,384. If based on the higher $499 ticket prices, the single performance could see an astonishing $34,310,784.

Swift will not be reporting her nightly gross income immediately. Instead, the figures will be reported to Billboard Boxscore at a later date. Swift’s Eras Tour has the potential to be the largest tour in history, which could make Elton John’s $853 million Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour feel “Cold” in comparison.