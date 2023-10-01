TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Chiefs aren’t just winning on the field; they’re also winning off the field in merchandise sales. Ever since the news about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dropped, Rally House in Topeka has seen a spike in Chiefs sales, especially for Travis Kelce.

Throughout the week, Rally House has seen more and more people buy Chiefs merchandise. On the normal day-to-day, the apparel store is seeing anywhere from a 25 to 50 percent increase in Travis Kelce sales. A large portion of that is coming in player T’s and jerseys.

The Taylor Swift effect has more to do than just sales, but who the sales are for. Rally House is seeing many of them not come in the form of men’s sizes, but rather youth and women’s sizes. It’s also not just a bump in Travis Kelce sales that Rally House has seen since Taylor Swift was at last week’s game. The whole team is getting the love.

“It’s kind of interesting to see how this is just evolving into something we never really thought would happen here in Kansas,” Rally House Store Manager Emily Winterburg said. “But of course, we aren’t just seeing the increase there. We’re also seeing an increase in our Chiefs sales. We even have more of our player jerseys coming on in for the rest of the team, so it’s not just Kelce getting the love. Everybody else for the Chiefs is also being very well represented.

Winterburg says the ongoing joke at Rally House at the moment is when the Taylor Swift jerseys will come in. Unfortunately, that’s not likely she adds.

If you’re looking to get a Travis Kelce jersey and worried that you won’t be able to find one, don’t be. The store has plenty in stock and since Rally House Headquarters is located in Kansas, it’s easy to know the supply and demand and when to restock.