TBC LIGHT SHOW: Topeka tradition heading back outdoors for first time since 2016

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Bible Church is bringing back its Christmas Light Show and this year the show is returning to its roots. The Topeka tradition is heading back outdoors for the first time since 2016.

TBC did not put on the Christmas Light Show last year due to the pandemic, and from 2017 to 2019, the church had transitioned to an indoor performance.

Communications Director Teresa Jenkins said this year the show will be performed on the church’s main building for the first time. She said it’s a unique performance you won’t see anywhere else.

“As far as we know it is the only light show that’s synchronized to live performances,” Jenkins said. “Our musicians and our vocalists are in the windows of the building. You can see them playing their instruments and singing.”

The TBC Christmas Light Show is around 30 minutes long. People will drive up and park in a parking lot across the street. Jenkins said it features dozens of live performers and takes hundreds of volunteers to put on each year.

The show will be held Friday through Sunday at 6, 7, 8, and 9:00 p.m. on the east side of the main TBC building at 1135 SW College Avenue. Jenkins suggests people show up 30 minutes early to get a good parking spot.