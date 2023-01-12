TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka.

The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School.

A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children “for punishment.” 27 News is choosing not to use the man’s name, as it could identify his child, one of the potential victims.

The school’s principal, Eric White, said he could not comment during “the ongoing investigation.”

A spokeswoman for Topeka Police said she would look into the allegations and provide information today. 27 News has also reached out to the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Department for Children and Families to see if they are participating in any investigations.