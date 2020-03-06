‘Feels like a violation’: Topeka Lutheran teachers, principal respond after school burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ipads, laptops and school essentials were all missing from Topeka Lutheran School Thursday morning after an overnight break-in and burglary.

The burglars also attempted to steal smart boards, projectors and food from the kitchen.

Chris Francik, principal of Topeka Lutheran, said the robbers who broke in also stole the security footage, making it harder to investigate.

“The projector was ripped out of an arm that was connected to the wall,” Francik said. “Because of the way that was damaged, the arm that supported the projector is now laying down. It’s damaged and will have to be replaced.”

Teachers and staff at Topeka Lutheran had to cancel school after finding out about the theft. Kindergarten teacher Isaac Taylor, walked into his classroom Thursday morning to find damage and missing items.

“When we got here, we had seen most of the damage being done kind of in the first through third-grade hallway,” Taylor said. “Saw a lot of the doors had pry marks. So, I came to check my room specifically and I was missing my laptop.”

While the school can replace stolen items, the theft does have an impact on the students.

“Taking these computers and these iPads and these laptops that are missing directly affects our kids and the different hands-on activities we enjoy doing with kids,” Taylor said.

There’s more they have to worry about now.

“Biggest effort is time that now the teachers and I will have to spend dealing with all the fall out of this,” Francik said. “Instead of being able to focus on the kid.”

Police are trying to figure out who did this, but one thing making it a little harder is that the security cameras were stolen.

“Feels like a violation,” Francik said. “We’ll also spend time having to help the kids deal with the unpleasantness of the world they live in, and that’s hard.”

Topeka Lutheran will keep pushing on, not letting this keep them from educating their students.

The school set up a donation page to help recover from the loss.

KSNT News will update this story as more information becomes available.