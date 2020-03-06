Teachers respond after Topeka Lutheran School robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ipads, laptops and school essentials were all missing from Topeka Lutheran School Thursday morning after an overnight break-in and robbery.

The robbers also attempted to steal smart boards, projectors, and food from the kitchen. Chris Francik, principal of Topeka Lutheran, said the robbers who broke in also stole the security footage, making it harder to investigate.

“The projector was ripped out of an arm that was connected to the wall,” Francik said. “Because of the way that was damaged, the arm that supported the projector is now laying down. It’s damaged and will have to be replaced.”

Teachers and staff at Topeka Lutheran had to cancel school after finding out about the theft. Kindergarten teacher, Isaac Taylor, walked into his classroom Thursday morning to find damage and missing items.

“When we got here, we had seen most of the damage being done kind of in the first through third-grade hallway. Saw a lot of the doors had pry marks,” Taylor said. “So, I came to check my room specifically and I was missing my laptop.”

While the school can replace stolen items, the theft does have an impact on the students.

“Taking these computers and these iPads and these laptops that are missing directly affects our kids and the different hands-on activities we enjoy doing with kids,” Taylor said.

Topeka Lutheran School set up a donation page to help recover from the loss.

Police are still investigating the theft. KSNT News will update this story as more information becomes available.