Team​ Effort: Shawnee Heights girls basketball team raises money for coach’s grandson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of the Shawnee Heights girls basketball team invited people in the community to come and dunk with them Wednesday all for a good cause.

But, it wasn’t the kind of dunking you do on a basketball court.

In exchange for a $10 donation, people got three tries to dunk the players into a water tank.

The team was raising money for their coach Bob Wells’ grandson Nolan, who has a heart condition and has already undergone several surgeries at less than a year old.

“He’s coached us for a while and we wanted to help him out and do something for him,” said Shawnee Heights sophomore Sydnee Hadley.”It’s his first grandson, so he’s really important to him,” added senior Abi Ostenson “So, we just want to do everything we can.”

A pasta dinner and raffle fundraiser will be held for Nolan on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Alma Community Center in Alma.

For more information, see the Facebook post below.