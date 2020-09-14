Team Blake foundation hosts annual golf tournament in memory of son

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Five years ago, family and friends decided to start a golf tournament to help two year old, Blake Cazier, who was battling cancer.

Now, four years later, the same golf tournament was played in Blake’s honor. The family said it’s a way to give back to the community who helped them through their tough times.

Blake’s mom said her goal is to relieve other parents of their financial burden. That way, theY can focus on what matters most.

“And that’s their child and whatever time they had with them because we were so lucky to be able to spend all that time with Blake. Even though it was fifteen months and we were in the hospital, but we were so lucky to be able to do that,” said Jacklyn Cazier, Blake’s mom.

She said the tournament was almost canceled this year, but as the coronavirus progressed she realized the golf course was a good place to social distance, Even with a turnout of 280 golfers.