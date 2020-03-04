Team Blake hosting blood drive on 3rd anniversary of his death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Family and friends of a boy lost to cancer are remembering him by helping others in similar situations.

Two-year-old Blake Cazier died of leukemia back in 2017. Team Blake, the group founded by his family, is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, which is the third anniversary of Blake’s death.

Blake’s mom, Jaclyn Cazier, said she knew Saturday would be difficult, but thought a blood drive would be the best way to honor his memory. She said she saw firsthand how important blood donations are while Blake was in treatment.

“He was getting the chemotherapy and required many many blood transfusions,” said Cazier. “During his transplant he was getting transfusions almost everyday, if not twice a day, and if he didn’t have that blood he would’ve never made it even a few days.”

Team Blake has worked to keep Blake’s memory alive since his death. The group has raised money through golf tournaments and blood drives. They’ve then used those funds to help families with sick children and send care packages to hospitals.

The Team Blake Blood Drive will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Advisors Excel parking lot at 2950 SW McClure Road.