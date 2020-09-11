Team Blake Memorial Golf Classic to tee off in Topeka Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 5th Annual Team Blake Memorial Golf Classic will take place in Topeka Sunday with some changes due to the pandemic. Players will be wearing masks, hand sanitizer will be available and players will follow social distance guidelines.

The golf tournament was originally started by friends and family of Blake Cazier. Blake was a two-year-old boy who passed away from leukemia back in 2017. During the first tournament, Blake was still under-going treatment. It’s a time that Blake’s mom, Jaclyn remembers fondly.

“We were released from the hospital two days prior,” Jaclyn said. “He was the little celebrity, everybody wanted pictures with him. He got to ride around on the golf cart all day, which is one of his favorite things to do.”

After Blake passed away, Jaclyn founded the Team Blake Foundation. Along with the golf tournament, the foundation has hosted kickball tournaments, toy drives, blood drives, and other fundraisers in Blake’s name.

The money raised through fundraisers goes towards helping families with kids battling cancer pay for things like rent, hospital bills and transportation to treatment.

“We want to be able to help those families, so they can focus solely on their child,” Jaclyn said. “We were able to do that with Blake and we want families to do that as well with their children.”

This year, 65 teams will be competing in the golf classic. The tournament itself is a four person scramble with a double shotgun start. There will be four people per team. Jaclyn said players will be asked to wear a mask, hand sanitizer will be available and social distance guidelines will be followed.

Tee off times are at 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee Country Club at 913 SE 29th Street in Topeka. There are spots available. It’s $300 per team, $75 per player to register. Teams can register by emailing foreverteamblake@gmail.com or by clicking here.