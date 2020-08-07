TEAM GRIT: Lawrence boy nearing end of cancer treatment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lawrence boy is nearing the end of his cancer treatment. Grit Henderson has been battling cancer with the help of doctors at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since he was a newborn.

Grit will turn 3-years-old in September. He’s already had countless chemotherapy treatments, as well as parts of his pelvis, bladder and lung removed to treat his cancer. However, that part of his life could soon be over.

Grit’s dad Nolan Henderson said his son has been labeled N.E.D., which means “no evidence of disease” for 15 months. He said Grit has two more treatments and one more scan before his birthday. If that scan is clear, Nolan said, Grit will be considered in remission.

“My body’s telling me to relax, but my conscious is telling me hey you’re not out of this yet,” Nolan said. “I’m that muscle that’s contracting and relaxing way too fast and unhealthy. It’s really hard to think about being done because it’s almost been three years.”

If this last scan is clear, Nolan said they plan to throw a “No More Chemo” party for Grit. Still, Nolan said Grit will continue to visit St. Jude. He will have scans every 90 days for the next five years. He will also have reconstructive surgery on his pelvis and bladder.