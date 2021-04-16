TEAM GRIT: Lawrence boy now in remission after 3-year cancer battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lawrence family is celebrating now that their son has reached a major milestone in his battle with cancer that lasted more than three years.

The family of Grit Henderson announced that he is now considered to be in remission. Grit began maintenance chemotherapy Thursday night.

“Moving forward we will give him a small dose of chemotherapy that will prevent any micro cancer cells from attaching to any healthy cells. We will still have scans every 90 days but no more week-long trips to the hospital. No more Tubey or constant sticking of her port. It’s been three years and four months since this journey began and this little tough sucker did it. He defied the odds and we can’t wait to watch him grow.” Nolan Henderson

Nolan thanked everyone in Team Grit who supported the child through his battle with cancer. KSNT News followed along with his progress every step of the way as the family worked with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for his treatment. Grit went through 52 weeks of chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries to fight tumors in his prostate and lungs while he was just months old.

He lived up to his name, and fought the cancer with grit.

“He just goes through everything with guts and glory, or grit and grind is what they say here in Memphis,” Nolan said in the past about his son. “He might cry for a little bit, and then next thing you know, he’s smiling and laughing and kicking. If he’s got that attitude the whole time, then I’m going to have that attitude the whole time. I’ve said as long as my baby is smiling, I’ll be smiling. Just knowing that the pain subsides, you just fight another day. That’s how we’re doing it.”

With Topeka’s annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, KSNT News is a proud partner of the hospital. With the 2021 giveaway, KSNT and the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million to date to help children like Grit receive treatment at no cost to their parents.

