TEAM GRIT: Local boy growing up while battling cancer at St. Jude

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - One local boy is growing up, big and strong, while battling cancer at the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Grit Henderson is 22-months old and he's been battling cancer the majority of his life.

Grit had yet another surgery in February. This time a tumor was removed from his lung. He's still on chemo and radiation but for now he is back in Lawrence with his family. He'll return to Memphis in July for another round of radiation.

Grit's parents, Nolan and Laura Henderson, say despite his treatments Grit is growing into a happy and hyper young boy.

Posted by James Ryan KSNT on Thursday, June 13, 2019

"It's inside, outside, I want to go for a ride, push me on the swing set," said Nolan. "His favorite thing is to be outside now. He absolutely loves going outside," continued Laura.

Grit is about to spend the majority of his childhood at St. Jude. Once his treatment is finished, Laura says Grit will have to go back every 90 days for 5 years to get scans. This will go on until Grit is at least seven.

Thankfully, Laura says the St. Jude staff has done everything in their power to make them feel like family.

"He spent his first birthday there and all the staff they got him his cupcake, let him smash it, threw confetti," said Laura. "He was getting chemo that day, so they threw confetti, sang him a happy birthday, so you know just like being back home I guess."

The Hendersons say they are thankful to have St. Jude by their side every step of the way.