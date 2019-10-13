Teams pull 80,000-pound plane to raise money for NE Kansas Ronald Mcdonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– People got a different kind of workout on Saturday, pulling a plane to help fundraise for the Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House.

Ten teams competed to pull an 80,000-pound vintage airplane 40-feet.

Each team was asked to raise money that will go back to the helping the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka operate, and helping families in need.

“Ninety-two percent of our money comes from the community,” Mindee Reece said, CEO of RMDH. “Either through grants from businesses or local donations, and participation in our fundraiser.”

KSNT News was also there pulling the plane.