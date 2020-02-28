Tech company chooses Topeka for startup program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Plug and Play, a technology company that invests in start-up businesses, is making it’s new home in Topeka.

The Silicon Valley based company hopes to bring economic growth to Topeka through jobs and technological advancements, providing startup companies the resources they need to be successful.

Twice a year, the company chooses 50 places across the US that focus on niche industries to set up their program. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced in August of 2019 that Topeka had been chosen as one of those program locations.

Katrin Bridges, Senior VP of Innovation for GTP, said the company saw an opportunity to capitalize on the animal health and agricultural technology industries in the area.

“Over 56% of global animal health diagnostics and pet food manufacturing [is] right here in our back yard,” Bridges said.

8-12 startup companies will be chosen to come to Topeka for the three month program in hopes of growing them through Plug and Play.

“Create jobs, to create opportunities, to be a magnet for talent and to infuse innovation in our organizations right here,” Bridges said.

Access to company resources, like global networks and funding, will not only help put Topeka on the map, but the entire region as well, Bridges said.

“Quite frankly, this is where a lot of our food is produced. A lot of our animal health companies work and grow and innovate,” Bridges said. “We can change the world right here from Topeka.”

The Greater Topeka partnership expects the startups to begin their program in the next couple of months, and Plug and Play will host it’s first Innovation Summit in Topeka next week to discuss future plans for Topeka.