Tecumseh family kayaks through flooded neighborhood

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – Cars were pulled from flooded roads in Topeka after a downpour on Wednesday.

A family in Tecumseh had never experienced the rain they had and when they looked out their back door and saw a river, they decided to bring out their kayaks.

“I was a little concerned at first about our houses but it stayed pretty far back and I thought, it looks like water rolling so lets go kayak,” said Cassie Chavez.

Chavez and her daughter decided to try something new and kayak through their neighborhood. They said the water has never been that high and they wanted to take advantage of it.

Officials say to use caution because you never know what is under the water and never drive through a flooded road.