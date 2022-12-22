TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a fatal house fire in Tecumseh has been identified by authorities.

Jill Bronaugh, the public information officer for the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), said the victim was homeowner Matthew J. Dennon, 64. He and another man lived at the home at the time of the fire.

At 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, fire crews were sent to a home near the intersection of Northeast Kreipe and Northeast Shadden in the 7000 block of Southeast 2nd St. One person was confirmed dead in the fire while another was treated for injuries sustained while escaping the burning home from a second-floor window.

The OSFM’s Investigative Division has been working with the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office to positively identify Dennon since the night of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown but no foul play is suspected, according to Bronaugh.