Tecumseh plant reports Covid-19 case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A manufacturer in eastern Shawnee County has reported one of its workers tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The plant, Futamura USA, Inc. in Tecumseh, makes cellulose-based packaging films for a range of food and pharmaceutical applications.

According to a company release, one of its team-members has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The company says all employees who may have been in close contact with the team-member have been notified and sent home for the duration of their required self-isolation period. A comprehensive cleaning program has been instigated for all applicable areas of the factory and production has been temporarily reduced in those areas to accommodate the necessary measures being taken.