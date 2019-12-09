Tecumseh South Elementary spreads holiday cheer to students and their families

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) — The Tecumseh South Elementary PTO hosted a free evening full of holiday activities for students and their families Sunday night.

Kids got to take pictures with Santa, eat treats and even make a batch of reindeer food.

PTO President Kristin Fisher said it’s a way to show their appreciation for those who support the school.

“Everything that they do to support us whether it’s through fundraising or volunteerism is really what makes Tecumseh South, in my opinion, the best place to be at,” said Fisher.

But, it wasn’t just about the parents. Fisher said they wanted to spread some holiday cheer to their students as well.