Teen charged with hoax at Manhattan elementary school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An Ohio teenager is accused of making threats at a Manhattan, KS elementary school and trying to attack an Ohio high school.

Federal prosecutors said Allen Kenna, 18, called the Riley County Police Department and told them he was holding a hostage inside “and that he would injure any person attempting to enter the school in response to the threat.”

KSNT News reported on the Nov. 13 incident after police cordoned off the neighborhood around Lee Elementary School. A person also called our newsroom to tell us about the situation.

Prosecutors said Kenna addressed the hoax in a journal, which reads verbatim:

“Oh, also, lee elementary school in manhattan Kansas. Lol, that was fun, these news outlets are stupid though they got like everything wrong and stuff. Said I did it for notoriety, well why would I try to hide my identey then? Lol. I mean I guess it could possible get me notoriety in the long run, but I was just bored, that’s all.” Journal entry from Allen Kenna

Kenna is charged with interstate communication of threats for the Kansas incident. He’s charged with attempted use of an explosive device for trying to use an explosive device to damage or destroy buildings and real property associated with Cuyahoga Falls High School near Akron, Ohio.

Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called to the high school on Jan. 6 when maintenance personnel spotted the suspect walking around after hours. He appeared to be taking photos with a cell phone then fled the scene. Police tracked him down and found he previously threatened the school.