Teen convicted of attempted murder in 2020 drive-by shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teen was convicted of murder and other charges in relation to a drive-by shooting, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday.

Shardell Shakur Jackson was charged in relation to a drive-by shooting that happened on March 8, 2020. Police arrived in the 1100 block of Southeast Locust Street and found a 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to a local hospital and police said his injuries were non-life-threatening. The victim was identified as Khalil Austin.

According to Kagay, Austin told officers he was walking home when Jackson pulled up in a car and began shooting at him as he ran away. Jackson fired 11 times and hit Austin three times, according to police.

Jackson was found guilty on three felonies including first-degree attempted murder with premeditation, aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm. He’ll remain in custody without bond until a scheduling docket set for June 24. That’s when the court will set a date for sentencing.