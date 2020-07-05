Teen dead after UTV crash in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 13-year-old is dead after a UTV crash in north Jackson County.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, two UTVs were driving side by side going westbound on 318th Road. One of the UTVs that held six passengers swerved off the road, flipped and ejected the teen who was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened about half a mile west of S. Road.

Four of the victims were taken to Stormont Vail Medical Center and one was taken to Sabetha Hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.