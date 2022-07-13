A teen defensive driving course will come to Topeka the last weekend in July. (Courtesy Photo/B.R.A.K.E.S.)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen defensive driving course, inspired by the tragic loss of two teens, is coming to Topeka on June 30 and June 31.

The free teen defensive driving course is headed to Topeka the last weekend in July. B.R.A.K.E.S., Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe, has trained more than 50,000 teens and 53,000 parents, according to former drag racing champion Doug Herbert.

Herbert started the program in 2008 after losing his two sons in a car accident.

VIDEO: Doug Herbert’s Put On The BRAKES

In a study by the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, Professor Emeritus Dr. Paul Friday showed that B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64% less likely to experience a crash in the first three years of driving when compared with non-graduate peers, according to Herbert.

To register for the class follow this link.