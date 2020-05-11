Teen driver killed in crash Sunday morning

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old is the victim of early morning accident east of Topeka.

Authorities identify the person as 14-year old Adrian Garcia of Topeka. The accident is still under investigation. Sunday morning, deputies got a call from someone who lives in the 7000 block of SE Highway 40. That person said there were pieces of a car in their front yard. Deputies found a car in a wooded area next to the highway with major damage from rolling over several times. The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to figure out how the accident happened. They believe the driver crashed around 4:30 a.m.

Anyone who has any information about the accident is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200.

