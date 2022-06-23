RENO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old pilot steering a glider in Reno County escaped serious injury when he crashed into a field at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Oklahoma teen was making a turn toward the runway at the Sunflower Ero Drone Airport in an L-23 Super Blanik glider when he lost control and crashed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The teen was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with only minor injuries.

A 71-year-old Minnesota man who was a passenger in the glider was also taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

Both the pilot and the passenger were properly restrained in the glider, according to the KHP.

