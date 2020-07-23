Teen sentenced to life in prison for drive by shooting in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenager was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the 2019 homicide of Joaquin McKinney.

Zachary J. McFall was found guilty in March for killing McKinney in a drive-by shooting near Southeast 37th & Adams. When officers arrived on scene, they found McKinney unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that crashed, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation led to the arrest of an adult and two teens, one of which was McFall. Kagay said he was prosecuted as an adult.

A Shawnee County jury found McFall guilty of first-degree murder, with premeditation, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and an alternative charge of first-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony.

On Thursday, McFall was sentenced to life in prison, requiring him to serve at least 50 years before he’s eligible for parole.

The two others that were arrested were Lavonte Deshone Johnson and Danny Kaye Williams. Johnson is charged with identical counts, according to Kagay. His next court date is set for Sept. 10. Williams faces identical charges as well and will appear in court on August 11.