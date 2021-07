TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 17-year-old girl has died as a result of a shooting late Saturday night in central Topeka.

Topeka Police arrested 21-year old Diasha Butler of Topeka on Sunday and have now modified her charges to 1st-degree murder and aggravated battery. She remains confined to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of SW Clay just after 10:30 p.m.