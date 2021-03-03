Teen without license hit, killed woman in crash outside Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old Topeka man without a driver’s license hit and killed a woman driving near Stormont Vail Hospital.

Topeka police are working to figure out if the teen was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Kathleen Bryson, 65, was killed in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 19 near Southwest 10th and Washburn Avenue. Police said she was headed west in the intersection when the car driven by the teenager changed lanes from the outside lane to the inside lane and hit Bryson’s vehicle.

KSNT News does not name drivers in crashes unless they are charged or ticketed. Police said they interviewed the teen and released him as they finish their investigation.